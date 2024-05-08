INTERVIEW: Developer sells clean cooking credits for $30 through use of more conservative methodology

Published 12:00 on May 8, 2024

A developer of clean cookstove projects in Kenya has sold its first tranche of credits to a multilateral buyer for several times the typical value of cookstove credits on the voluntary carbon market, with the credits the first to be issued for a biomass project in Africa under a new methodology.