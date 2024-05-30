NZ Market: Speculators drive NZU price rally as limited climate spending announced in budget
Published 06:27 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 06:27 on May 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The spot NZU price has climbed nearly 7% in recent days as the coalition government announced little in new funding on climate initiatives in its latest budget Thursday, focusing instead on funding tax breaks and public service spending.
The spot NZU price has climbed nearly 7% in recent days as the coalition government announced little in new funding on climate initiatives in its latest budget Thursday, focusing instead on funding tax breaks and public service spending.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.