NZ Market: Speculators drive NZU price rally as limited climate spending announced in budget

Published 06:27 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 06:27 on May 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

The spot NZU price has climbed nearly 7% in recent days as the coalition government announced little in new funding on climate initiatives in its latest budget Thursday, focusing instead on funding tax breaks and public service spending.