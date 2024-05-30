Australian investors remain determined to act on climate thanks in part to policy certainty, survey finds

Published 08:46 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 08:46 on May 30, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Policy work by Australian state and federal governments has allowed investors to be more confident to spend cash on climate solutions in the country, a survey released Thursday found, despite global economic headwinds and a perceived lack of investment opportunities in the country.