Voluntary carbon markets shrank in 2023 for second consecutive year -research

Published 08:01 on May 30, 2024 / Last updated at 09:00 on May 30, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market volume and value globally declined in 2023 for the second year in a row from its 2021 peak, as intense media scrutiny held back buyers, according to research released on Thursday.