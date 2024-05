Europe can remove 300 mln tonnes of CO2 per year by leaving old forests alone, finds study

Published 15:55 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 15:55 on May 29, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / EMEA

Europe can remove around 300 million tonnes of CO2 a year by simply protecting, restoring, and encouraging growth in its old forests, a new study has found.