Scotland gears up on climate adaptation with support for economy-wide measures, says official

Published 16:10 on May 29, 2024 / Last updated at 16:10 on May 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA

Extra funding for flood defences and a network of climate action hubs are among the Scottish government’s response to the urgent need for adaptation to warming temperatures, with the country experiencing hotter summers and more coastal erosion, said a government representative on a webinar.