Tokyo Gas subsidiary invests in US direct air capture company, eyes Japanese deployment

Published 21:15 on January 19, 2023 / Last updated at 21:15 on January 19, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Japan, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Tokyo Gas on Thursday announced one of its California-based subsidiaries has invested in a direct air capture (DAC) firm, and will seek to collaborate on deploying the technology in Japan.