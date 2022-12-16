California’s ARB sets state on carbon neutral path by adopting 2022 Scoping Plan

California regulator ARB’s Board on Thursday voted to implement the state’s final 2022 Scoping Plan, reaching the culmination of a two-year development process and setting the state on track to become carbon neutral by 2045 and strengthen its suite of climate policies.