California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to pick up steam through the option-expiry week, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values were unchanged over the last five days despite a brief price bump and volumes picking up after the prior week’s fourth quarter auction results were published.
NA Markets: CCA momentum increases through option expiry, RGAs stay rooted after Q4 sale
