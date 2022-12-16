NA Markets: CCA momentum increases through option expiry, RGAs stay rooted after Q4 sale

Published 00:05 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 00:05 on December 16, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to pick up steam through the option-expiry week, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) were unchanged over the last five days despite volumes picking up after the prior week’s fourth quarter auction.