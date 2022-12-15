Americas > Ontario installs large emitter programme updates to meet federal benchmark requirements

Ontario installs large emitter programme updates to meet federal benchmark requirements

Published 23:50 on December 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:50 on December 15, 2022  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) this week finalised amendments to increase the stringency of its Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) programme to avoid running afoul of Canada's stricter CO2 pricing mandate.

The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks (MECP) this week finalised amendments to increase the stringency of its Emissions Performance Standards (EPS) programme to avoid running afoul of Canada’s stricter CO2 pricing mandate.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software