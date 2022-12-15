Americas > Indigo Ag grants farmers $30/tonne for US soil carbon credits

Indigo Ag grants farmers $30/tonne for US soil carbon credits

Published 22:40 on December 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:40 on December 15, 2022  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

US farm technology firm Indigo Ag on Thursday announced it has disbursed $3.7 mln to growers ahead of its second soil carbon credit issuance, with these payments having risen substantially since the start of the programme.

