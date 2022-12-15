US farm technology firm Indigo Ag on Thursday announced it has disbursed $3.7 mln to growers ahead of its second soil carbon credit issuance, with these payments having risen substantially since the start of the programme.
Indigo Ag grants farmers $30/tonne for US soil carbon credits
