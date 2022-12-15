The Alberta government on Thursday announced that it will tighten output-based standards for both industrials and high-performing power generators in its Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) large emitter programme while also raising the scheme’s offset usage threshold and creating several new classes of credits.
Alberta finalises stronger emissions benchmarks, higher offset usage for TIER regime
