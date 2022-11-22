RGGI compliance entities continued to accumulate CO2 allowances through the third quarter, according to a market report released Tuesday, but not enough to keep pace with the overall emission levels for the first nine months of the year across the 11-state market.
RGGI emitters increase share of allowance holdings in Q3, but 2022 compliance shortfall expands
