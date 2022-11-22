Climeworks signs agreement with US firm to develop 1 Mt/year DAC and storage hub

Swiss direct air capture (DAC) technology firm Climeworks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US CO2 sequestration company to develop a DAC and storage hub in Louisiana that would permanently remove up to 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, it has announced.