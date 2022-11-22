Swiss direct air capture (DAC) technology firm Climeworks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US CO2 sequestration company to develop a DAC and storage hub in Louisiana that would permanently remove up to 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, it has announced.
Climeworks signs agreement with US firm to develop 1 Mt/year DAC and storage hub
Swiss direct air capture (DAC) technology firm Climeworks has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US CO2 sequestration company to develop a DAC and storage hub in Louisiana that would permanently remove up to 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, it has announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.