Companies should consider purchasing carbon removal credits, or investing in climate projects, commensurate with their ability to pay, not their emissions levels, according to a report published on Wednesday, that found that emissions intensive sectors are amongst the least likely buyers under this approach.
Carbon credit demand should be based on ability to pay, not amount to offset -report
Companies should consider purchasing carbon removal credits, or investing in climate projects, commensurate with their ability to pay, not their emissions levels, according to a report published on Wednesday, that found that emissions intensive sectors are amongst the least likely buyers under this approach.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.