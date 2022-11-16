Carbon credit demand should be based on ability to pay, not amount to offset -report

Published 18:41 on November 16, 2022 / Last updated at 18:41 on November 16, 2022

Companies should consider purchasing carbon removal credits, or investing in climate projects, commensurate with their ability to pay, not their emissions levels, according to a report published on Wednesday, that found that emissions intensive sectors are amongst the least likely buyers under this approach.