Roughly 25% of global GHG output is occurring through international trade, and nations must consider carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs) and other measures in order to adequately mitigate these emissions, according to a report published Tuesday.
Countries not doing enough to address trade-embodied GHGs –report
Roughly 25% of global GHG output is occurring through international trade, and nations must consider carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs) and other measures in order to adequately mitigate these emissions, according to a report published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.