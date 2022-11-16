COP27: Nations set to postpone even more carbon market decisions for a year, draft suggests

Most decisions on a new UN carbon credit mechanism are set to be delayed for a year as time runs out at COP27 talks, according to draft text released on Wednesday that includes a divisive loophole to double claiming provisions that is seen as likely to grind the negotiations to a halt.