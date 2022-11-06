Guyana is in the process of certifying more than 30 million forest carbon credits, the country’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo has told local media, a move that could see some of the first verified jurisdictional carbon credits hit the market.
Guyana in process of having over 30 mln forest carbon credits certified, says vice president
Guyana is in the process of certifying more than 30 million forest carbon credits, the country’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo has told local media, a move that could see some of the first verified jurisdictional carbon credits hit the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.