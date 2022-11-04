Compliance entities reduced their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) holdings across the board this week, while speculators added to RGA holdings and lifted CCA net length to four-month highs amid the October contract expiry, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Financials roar back into WCI and RGGI, producers take a time out
