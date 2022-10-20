The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday urging member states to raise the EU’s 2030 emissions reduction target and disburse more money to developing countries starting this year.
EU lawmakers want bloc to strengthen emissions goal, climate finance ahead of COP27
The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday urging member states to raise the EU's 2030 emissions reduction target and disburse more money to developing countries starting this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.