Ireland intends to source both intergovernmental EU carbon units and international offset credits to meet its non-ETS EU emissions obligations, after EU data published this week revealed the nation as the only member state with a major shortfall for 2020.
Ireland to buy EU and international carbon units to meet its non-ETS target
