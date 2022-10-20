VER price rout continues amid economic woes and IC-VCM uncertainty

Published 17:29 on October 20, 2022

Voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices slid lower Thursday, extending a sell off this week, as a combination of the increasingly gloomy macro-economic picture combined with wider concerns over the integrity of the market.