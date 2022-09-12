VCM Report: Spot prices edge higher, but OTC market sees wide bid and offer spreads

Published 18:45 on September 12, 2022 / Last updated at 20:39 on September 12, 2022

Standardised spot prices climbed to recover from last week’s dip, but sources over the past week reported a generally quiet over-the-counter bespoke market amid wide bids and offers.