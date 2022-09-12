Partnership looks to overcome bottlenecks in forest seed supply in East Africa

Published 20:00 on September 12, 2022 / Last updated at 20:21 on September 12, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, International, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Forest restoration company Terraformation announced a new partnership on Monday to create storage for up to 50 million seeds in East Africa, including for projects in Kenya and Mozambique.