Carbon market veterans launch nature-based developer for Southeast Asia

Published 20:24 on September 12, 2022 / Last updated at 20:24 on September 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Two experienced carbon offset company founders have formed a new venture that aims to launch seven nature-based projects within the next five years in Southeast Asia.