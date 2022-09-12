Asia Pacific > Carbon market veterans launch nature-based developer for Southeast Asia

Carbon market veterans launch nature-based developer for Southeast Asia

Published 20:24 on September 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:24 on September 12, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Two experienced carbon offset company founders have formed a new venture that aims to launch seven nature-based projects within the next five years in Southeast Asia.

