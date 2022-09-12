Carbon prices rebounded sharply on Monday, snapping a six-day losing streak and erasing four days of losses as the market reacted to an unexpectedly strong auction result, while energy prices fell for a second session and equities rallied after Ukrainian forces made significant advances against Russian occupiers over the weekend.
Euro Markets: EUAs jump most in five months with sellers on the sidelines as ‘risk-on’ mood returns
