Euro Markets: EUAs slide to six-month low amid prospect of additional supply

Published 17:20 on September 5, 2022 / Last updated at 18:06 on September 5, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices tumbled as much as 5% to a new six-month low on Monday as energy prices soared following Russia's extended closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, while traders speculated over EU measures to cap energy prices and the growing likelihood that the bloc will sell more allowances to help fund the energy transition from Russian fuels.