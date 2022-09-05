Bavardage > Brussels commissions study into how emitters trade, barriers to participation in EU ETS

Published 15:10 on September 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:10 on September 5, 2022  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission is analysing how emitters partake in the EU ETS in order to better understand their motivations for using certain trading channels and to identify any barriers to participation.

