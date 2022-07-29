Speculators’ CCA net length continues to decline, producers add to 1.5-year record

Financial participants trimmed their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for a third week in a row amidst price weakness across financial markets, while compliance entities continued to increase their net position, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.