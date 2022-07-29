California LCFS surplus storms to all-time high after Q1 renewable diesel deluge

Published 22:23 on July 29, 2022 / Last updated at 22:23 on July 29, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The credit bank for California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) spiked to a record high during the first quarter of 2022, as the usage of renewable diesel (RD) and electricity-based transportation fuel pathways continued to proliferate.