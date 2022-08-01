VCM Report: Bear market continues as GEO price slumps close to CDM offsets

Voluntary carbon offset (VCM) prices slipped lower at the start of the week and then stabilised amid very thin liquidity with some standardised emissions reduction contracts trading only slightly above Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) credits, while nature-based credits continued to command a healthy premium.