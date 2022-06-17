Asia Pacific > ACCU watchers report growing liquidity as minister expects Safeguard Mechanism to “supercharge” market

ACCU watchers report growing liquidity as minister expects Safeguard Mechanism to “supercharge” market

Published 10:46 on June 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:46 on June 17, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Brokers and analysts are reporting growing liquidity in Australia’s carbon market, as Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen told a conference on Friday that the implementation of the Safeguard Mechanism will “supercharge” the market.

