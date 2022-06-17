The allowance price in China’s carbon market has remained unchanged for more than three weeks and volume this week dropped to near zero as lack of policy direction has left the market drifting.
CN Markets: CEA volume drops to near zero as paralysis takes hold
The allowance price in China’s carbon market has remained unchanged for more than three weeks and volume this week dropped to near zero as lack of policy direction has left the market drifting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.