WTO sets environmental precedent to raise hopes for climate fight

Published 20:42 on June 17, 2022

The World Trade Organization agreed on the first change to global trading rules for years on Friday, with an accord on fishing subsidies that gives a modest signal that nations can come together on global challenges even as climate issues drew scant focus.