WCI auction volume dips again for Q3 sale

Published 22:52 on June 17, 2022 / Last updated at 23:38 on June 17, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California and Quebec will decrease the number of current vintage allowances offered in the jurisdictions’ August cap-and-trade sale for the second month in a row, according to a notice published Friday.