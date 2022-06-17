Americas > CCA and RGGI emitters continue adding net length, while speculators trim holdings significantly

CCA and RGGI emitters continue adding net length, while speculators trim holdings significantly

Published 23:32 on June 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:32 on June 17, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Compliance entities raised their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length, while speculators significantly trimmed holdings amidst broader market macroeconomic weakness, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

