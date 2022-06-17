Japan’s Mitsui has secured government funding to explore the feasibility of launching a carbon capture and storage project at a gas field in the Gulf of Thailand that would earn carbon credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).
Mitsui eyes Thai gas field for CCS under carbon credit scheme
