Mitsui eyes Thai gas field for CCS under carbon credit scheme

Published 08:40 on June 17, 2022 / Last updated at 08:40 on June 17, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Japan’s Mitsui has secured government funding to explore the feasibility of launching a carbon capture and storage project at a gas field in the Gulf of Thailand that would earn carbon credits under the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM).