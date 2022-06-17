Asia Pacific > Australia’s AGL gets Japanese, South Korean backing for green hydrogen study

Australia’s AGL gets Japanese, South Korean backing for green hydrogen study

Published 08:39 on June 17, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:39 on June 17, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea  /  No Comments

Australia’s largest utility, AGL, will lead a consortium that includes key Japanese and South Korean companies to prepare a feasibility study to develop a green hydrogen hub at one of its sites, the company announced on Friday.

