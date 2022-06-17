The Western Australian state government has amended legislation to allow its Forest Products Commission (FPC) to earn and trade Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) and other carbon assets, in a bid to ramp up the state’s carbon farming industry.
Western Australia amends laws to begin earning ACCUs
