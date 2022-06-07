Germany could add waste incinerators and small lignite-fired power plants to its national carbon pricing mechanism (nEHS) that currently covers fuels used for buildings and road transport, media reports suggest.
Germany mulls adding waste incinerators to domestic CO2 pricing scheme -media
Germany could add waste incinerators and small lignite-fired power plants to its national carbon pricing mechanism (nEHS) that currently covers fuels used for buildings and road transport, media reports suggest.
