European carbon gave up early gains on Tuesday as the market watched for signals from Strasbourg, where the European Parliament debated the Fit for 55 reform package ahead of votes on Wednesday that included discussions over restrictions on market participation.
Euro Markets: EUAs give up early gains ahead of EU ETS reform voting amid worries over market access
