Australian carbon group puts ACCU exports back on agenda, urges govt rethink of Safeguard credits

Published 17:01 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 14:01 on May 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

An industry group representing Australian’s carbon market industry on Tuesday outlined its list of priorities for the newly elected Labor government, including opening up to exporting ACCUs and reconsidering the need for introducing a new credit type for Safeguard Mechanism companies.