Malaysian stock exchange teams up with Verra for voluntary market launch

Published 14:59 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 14:59 on May 30, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Malaysia’s stock exchange has teamed up with carbon credit standard manager Verra ahead of the launch of a domestic voluntary carbon market in the Southeast Asian nation later this year.