French company edges closer to issuing water credits

A French environmental company has moved one step closer to issuing water credits, as its methodology has been validated by an independent verification body following the launch of a pilot in Mexico.

The methodology, developed by Nat5 for the pilot on land of around eight hectares, was greenlit by an academic body at the Faculty of Zootechnics and Ecology of Mexico’s Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

“We seek to establish a long-term monitoring project in the state of Chihuahua, in an area that is highly exposed to hydric stress,” Guillermo Hinojos, CEO of Nat5, told Carbon Pulse.

“We started working on this project in 2021. Since then, we’ve monitored the area through leveraging satellite imagery and on-the-ground observation.”

Under the framework, a unit represents the improvement in water infiltration of an area of land of one cubic metre. Nat5 plans to issue the first batch of water credits by the end of this year, Hinojos said.

“We expect to collaborate with local governments, but also with companies that play a role in the water management process. We will also launch another pilot project in Colombia in the near future.”

MIXED APPROACH

Nat5 methodology combines field observation with satellite imagery and machine learning to calculate the ‘curve number’, a parameter used to estimate water infiltration and surface runoff.

The higher the curve number, the more runoff can be expected for a given rainfall event.

“We can quantify the positive impact a project has on water infiltration by monitoring the changes in vegetation cover delivered by land management practices,” said Alejandra Verde, methodology developer at Nat5.

“Understanding runoff is essential for various water management applications. By estimating runoff, hydrologists can predict potential flood risks and prepare mitigation strategies.”

Knowing how much water infiltrates can also enhance the management of water availability for irrigation, drinking water, and ecological needs, as well as help assess the impact of land-use changes on water flow patterns, Verde said.

The validation of the Nat5 water credit methodology comes a week after the company’s announcement of the launch of three separate biodiversity credit pilots in Mexico.

Nat5, created last year by the Franco-Mexican ecological engineering company Ases, will pilot its biodiversity credit methodology for nature conservation and restoration projects over approximately six months at three sites in the Mexican states of Durango, Oaxaca, and Chihuahua.

Under this other methodology, approved by the certifier Bureau Veritas, one unit represents the conservation or restoration of a 100 sq. metres area for one year.

By Sergio Colombo

