Aussie budget delivers ACCU cash, huge tax incentives for minerals, hydrogen

Published 14:24 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 14:24 on May 14, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s budget will see another A$48 million ($31.7 mln) for reforms to the Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) scheme, in addition to billions of dollars in tax credits for critical minerals and green hydrogen development and another A$41 mln for a nature repair market, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced on Tuesday.