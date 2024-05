Ratings agency defends against detractors, arguing they’re a sign of a maturing market

Published 10:02 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 10:02 on May 14, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Carbon ratings firms are a sign that the voluntary market is maturing and can help bring price clarity to buyers, a representative of one agency told a conference Tuesday in defence against critics.