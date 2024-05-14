Malaysian carbon project developer admits local engagement work has been insufficient
Published 07:56 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 07:56 on May 14, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A controversial carbon project developer in Malaysia on Tuesday said it has spent over a year on its free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) process with local residents, but acknowledged that some affected communities still do not know about its work.
A controversial carbon project developer in Malaysia on Tuesday said it has spent over a year on its free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) process with local residents, but acknowledged that some affected communities still do not know about its work.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.