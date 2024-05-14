Malaysian carbon project developer admits local engagement work has been insufficient

Published on May 14, 2024 / Mark Tilly

A controversial carbon project developer in Malaysia on Tuesday said it has spent over a year on its free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) process with local residents, but acknowledged that some affected communities still do not know about its work.