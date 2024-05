AI cuts carbon capture and storage design time from 100 days to just one

Published 15:55 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 16:42 on May 14, 2024 / Nick Ferris / EMEA, Voluntary

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to cut the design time for carbon capture and storage (CCS) from a typical length of 100 days to just one day.