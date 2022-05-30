China to back continued use of renewables-based offsets in ETS

Published 12:32 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 12:33 on May 30, 2022

China’s central government will support the use of carbon credits from “qualified” new energy projects in its emissions trading scheme, it said on Monday, though without clarifying exactly which projects would qualify.