COP29 host expects parties to find “tangible” Article 6 outcome in Baku

Published 15:44 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:44 on May 14, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Ensuring a clear outcome on Article 6 will be a priority for Azerbaijan at the UN COP29 summit in November, the country's President-Designate told an international event in Paris on Tuesday.